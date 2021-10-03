Tommie Jean Hunt, 84, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Tommie Jean was born in Liberty on February 1, 1937 to parents Tommy Kemp Newman and Willie Mae Vinson Newman.

Tommie Jean graduated from Liberty High School in 1955. At various times in her life, she worked as a hairdresser, bookkeeper and telephone operator. She worked for many years at the Liberty Gazette, but mostly she was a wife and mother. Tommie Jean had a brilliant mind and loved to learn. She was always technically savvy and she enjoyed social media, especially Facebook. She was in a group text message with her children and she kept them on their toes. She had a great personality; blunt and to the point and always willing to help if you had a problem. She loved a challenge and she would not stop until the problem was solved. Her life revolved around her children and grandchildren. They were her world and she cherished every moment she spent with them. She prayed for her family every day and she wanted everyone to know Jesus. Tommie Jean was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Frank Samuel Hunt; sister Johnny Fay Downs; brother T.K. Newman, JR.; sons Eric Hunt, Allen Massingale, Frankie Hunt and Rocky Vaughn. She leaves behind to cherish her memory daughter Rhonda Porter, son John Massingale, III, daughter Laura Massingale, daughter Dianne Sparks, daughter Tonya Hunt; eleven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren; and sister Doris Mae Griffin. In addition, she leaves behind numerous other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, October 6, 2021, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral services will be held the following day, Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Allison’s with Pastor Paul Glazener officiating. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty.

