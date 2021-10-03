Robert Allan Hinton, age 81, of Coldspring, Texas, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021. He was born January 31, 1940, in Brown County, Kansas, to parents Bruce and Marcelle Hinton who preceded him in death along with his brother, Brian Hinton; and sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Earl Twombly.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Melissa Holder Hinton; children, Michelle Hinton Curren and husband Scott, Teresa Hinton Bressi and husband Nicholas; brothers, Phillip Hinton and wife Barbara, Jerry Hinton and wife Melanie, Roger Hinton and wife Karen, David Hinton and wife Suzie; sisters, Marcia Schwartz and husband Hank, Elaine Schwartz and husband Ronnie; grandchildren, Hayden Scott Curren, Margaret Catherine Curren, Nicholas “Nico” Bressi, II, Ella Rose Bressi, and Emma Hope Bressi; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Robert was appointed as an alternate to Annapolis for the State of Kansas upon graduation from Hamlin High School. Robert then attended the University of Kansas where he earned the equivalent of a doctorate in Chemical Engineering and earned his first professional job with Phillips 66 in Bartlesville, OK. He soon met Melissa Holder on a blind date arranged by mutual friends. Ater a whirlwind romance, Robert and Melissa married and had two daughters both born in Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville. This was the beginning of a 59 year adventure in raising a family while remaining gainfully employed on many various projects which moved the family to Kansas, Indiana, Arkansas and finally Texas in 1976. In Texas he worked for Howe Baker Engineering in Tyler, Valero in San Antonio, and finally Bechtel in Houston until his retirement to Camilla Cove in Coldspring, Texas, where he lived for the past 17 years and was a member of Coldspring United Methodist Church. Robert was an avid collector, enjoyed researching family genealogy, and was a published inventor who held 11 patents (two authored and nine co-authored). Robert was a strong Christian man having read the Bible in its entirety two times, attended Bible studies regularly, and was a second tenor in the Chapelwood Methodist choir for over fifteen years. He was a huge fan of the Astros and the KU Jayhawks. He also enjoyed investing. Robert was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 4, 2021, at Coldspring United Methodist Church, Coldspring, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Coldspring United Methodist Church.

