Eugene Lee Campbell, known to all his friends as Gene, passed away at the age of 82. He was born July 6, 1939, in Shongaloo, Louisiana, and went home to be with the Lord on September 27, 2021.

Gene attended High School in Shreveport, Louisiana and graduated from Northwestern University in Natchitoches, Louisiana. He joined the United States Air Force in November 1961 and left the Air Force with the rank of Captain in 1966. After leaving the Air Force, he Joined IBM Federal Systems Division at the Manned Spacecraft Center later renamed Johnson Space Center. At IBM, Gene had overall responsibility for the Real Time Computer Complex supporting Apollo, ASTP, and Skylab missions. He would tell everyone that one of his proudest accomplishments was to be a member of the space team that landed a man on the Moon. He was also a member of the Apollo 13 Mission Operations Team that received the Presidential Medal of Freedom for bringing the crew safely back to Earth. Gene received numerous other awards for his accomplishments at IBM.

After he retired from IBM in 1995, he spent a short time consulting for Loral Space Agency. After 6 Months with Loral, he decided he was ready to be fully retired and went on the road caravanning in his motorhome with his friends through the western states dirt biking and 4 wheeling in Utah, Nevada, and Arizona. He owned several motorcycles through the years, but he loved ridding his Harley Davidson the most. He spent time refurbishing old motorcycles and was in the process of building his dream kit-car a bright yellow 32 Ford and it was to look just like the one from the movie “American Graffitti”. The last 13 years Gene and Juanie lived in Dayton, Texas, on 5 Acres. Gene spent a lot of time mowing what he called “the back 40” of his property on his tractor and he often said he solved the World’s problems on that tractor.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents Daniel L. and Ozie L. Campbell and a sister Judith Campbell Miller. He is survived by his loving wife Juanie of 39 years and his three children, Robert Eugene, Scott Eugene and wife Sandra, also his daughter Robin Lee and husband John Chambers. He is also survived by three grandchildren Christopher, Carly, and Daniel. Gene Loved his family and they dearly loved him and he will be sorely missed.

