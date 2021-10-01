TVE names rodeo queen contestants

Four young ladies representing Liberty and Chambers counties are vying for the title of Miss TVE Rodeo Queen. The queens contest is among the annual events that make up the Trinity Valley Exposition Fair and Rodeo, which will take place later this month at the fairgrounds in Liberty.

The candidates are Maddy Edwards, Saige LeNormand, Shai Burgess and Meredeth Ashley.

Edwards, 14, is the daughter of Shawn and Candyce Edwards and a freshman at Dayton High School. LeNormand, 16, is the daughter of Thad and Stacy LeNormand and a junior at Hardin High School. Burgess, 16, is the daughter of Steven and Jaime Burgess and a senior at Hardin High School. Ashley, 16, is the daughter of Bernadette and Larry Ashley and is a junior at Anahuac High School.

Maddy Edwards

Meredeth Ashley

Saige LeNormand

Shai Burgess

Maci Collins

Queen candidates will be judged for speeches and horsemanship, among other qualities. According to the contest rules, “Miss Rodeo TVE 2021 shall possess good morals and character, set high standards and judgments, serve as a positive role model for all youth and our community.”

The queen will serve for one year with a successor picked during rodeo events in October 2022. If the new queen is unable to serve, the first runner-up will fulfill the duties of queen.

This year’s queen will inherit the title and crown from the 2020 Miss TVE Rodeo Queen, Maci Collins, daughter of Mark and Kim Collins of Hardin. Collins is a freshman at Sam Houston State University.

Collins and the queen candidates will participate in this year’s opening day rodeo parade on Oct. 20 in downtown Liberty.

The new queen will be announced in the TVE rodeo arena on Oct. 23.

For more information on TVE, go online to https://www.tvefair.com/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

