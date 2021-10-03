Saturday’s prayer march goes on despite rain

This year’s annual Liberty County Prayer March was a little different due to the heavy rain on Saturday, which prompted organizers to move the event indoors to the Jack Hartel Building in Liberty. While the crowd was slightly less in numbers from last year’s 400 marchers, those who attended came with a desire to be unified in prayer.

Churches from across the county were represented at the event, which was started in 2020 through a call to action for a National Prayer Walk by Rev. Franklin Graham. Local organizers, led by Jane Delaney, decided to make Liberty County’s prayer march an annual event.

The principle idea of the event is to offer prayers as united Christians, regardless of denomination and affiliation, for a world that is desperately in need of divine healing. The prayers are led by local clergy.

Here are photos of some of the highlights of the event:

At the Liberty County Prayer March on Saturday, prayers of protection were offered for Clay Huston, of Illinois, who is being deployed with the Army Reserves on Monday.

Karla Burriss and Appointed by Grace performed patriotic and worship songs at the Liberty County Prayer March on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Liberty Police Lt. Chip Fairchild opened the Liberty County Prayer March on Saturday with a Bible verse, II Chronicles 7:14, which states, “If My people, who are called by My name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

Rev. Connie Tousha with CenterPoint Revival Church, along with Stephanie Hartley, a veterans chaplain, offered prayers for all government leaders in Washington, D.C., Austin, Liberty County, President Joe Biden, Congress and all leaders at all levels across America.

Horace “Whit” Whittington with Line Camp Cowboy Church, along with Pastor Glen Leatherman of First Baptist Church of Liberty (not pictured), prayed for educational institutions, teachers, administrators, school personnel, students, classrooms, colleges and universities.

Jane Delaney is recognized at the Liberty County Prayer March on Saturday. Delaney is the driving force behind the annual event.

Rev. Mark Branch, pastor of Hardin United Pentecostal Church, and Rev. Carl Williamson, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church of Cleveland, led prayers for city administrators, law enforcement, first responders/firemen, military and media at the Liberty County Prayer March on Saturday at the Jack Hartel Building in Liberty.

Will Carter with U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (TX-36) was among the speakers at the Liberty County Prayer March on Saturday.

