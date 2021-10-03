Saturday’s prayer march goes on despite rain

This year’s annual Liberty County Prayer March was a little different due to the heavy rain on Saturday, which prompted organizers to move the event indoors to the Jack Hartel Building in Liberty. While the crowd was slightly less in numbers from last year’s 400 marchers, those who attended came with a desire to be unified in prayer.
Churches from across the county were represented at the event, which was started in 2020 through a call to action for a National Prayer Walk by Rev. Franklin Graham. Local organizers, led by Jane Delaney, decided to make Liberty County’s prayer march an annual event.
The principle idea of the event is to offer prayers as united Christians, regardless of denomination and affiliation, for a world that is desperately in need of divine healing. The prayers are led by local clergy.
Here are photos of some of the highlights of the event: