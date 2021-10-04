Bruce Michael Walden, age 70 of Spring, Texas passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021. He was born June 15, 1951, in Tracy, Minnesota to parents Donald and Lois Walden who preceded him in death along with his sister, Carlene Walden; sister-in-law, Nancy Walden; father-in-law, Jerry Preimesberger; and brother-in-laws, Michael Grba and Dirk Bailey.

During Bruce’s life he worked offshore and was a master carpenter. He earned the job title Chief Dispatcher for Continental Airlines and later United Airlines for 30+ years. Bruce resided in Spring, Texas for 41 years with his loving family.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Claire Walden; son, Michael Walden and wife Erin; daughter, Stephanie Walden Barbetta and husband Richard; brothers, Myron Walden, and Kevin Walden and wife Melanie; sister, Phoebe Pritchard and husband Scott; grandchildren, Cora Joy Walden and Bennett Michael Walden; along with numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with services starting at 4:00 p.m.

