Peggy Marie Odom, 83, of Hardin, Texas passed away peacefully Friday, October 1, 2021, with her family by her side.

She was born February 8, 1938 in Daisetta, Texas to the late J.T. (Jake) and Fannie Mae Watson.

Peggy loved to love on everyone she met. She loved to play her piano and played with all her heart for the Lord; she felt a peace within when she played.

Her daily greeting of ‘Hello Darling’ will forever stay in our memories.

Peggy worked for many years for Goose Creek CISD in Baytown, Texas in various roles in the Admin dept.

Her life was an example of the Bible verse Ephesians 4:32: and be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another just as God forgave us in Christ.

Peggy is survived by her husband Jimmie Odom of Hardin, Texas, son Mark Alexander and wife Lydia of Crosby, Texas, son Brian Alexander and wife Ginger of Cove, Texas, brother Gideon Watson and wife Carolyn of Hardin, Texas, and brother Jimmy Watson, residing in Germany. Peggy has 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Peggy is preceded in death by her father J.T. Watson, mother Fannie Mae Watson, and son Dennis Alexander.

The family would like to thank numerous other family and friends who she loved deeply and have all helped through this difficult time, and a special thank you to Dr. Deepa Sashital, MD, PhD and staff from Texas Oncology in Baytown, who were instrumental in her ongoing treatment and care during her illness, as well as Heart to Heart hospice and their staff LaTosha Jones, RN and Chaplain Mike Anderson, who helped her and the family in her final days.

Funeral services will be held 10 AM on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Hardin Methodist Church 1005 FM 834 RD W. Liberty, Texas 77575. Visitation will be held one hour prior. A graveside service will take place 3:30 PM at Mount Sinai Cemetery 4820 Fairdale RD Hemphill, Texas 75948.

