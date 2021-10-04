Floyd Donald Largent, 88, of Batson,Tx passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Pine Arbor Healthcare Center in Silsbee, Tx. Mr. Largent was born October 13, 1932 to the late William Floyd Largent and Virginia Primrose in Moss Hill, TX. He was a Veteran who served in the U.S. Army. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Largent is preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Largent of over 50 years; son, John Largent; brother, Robert Largent; sisters, Lucille Smith, Lois Klein, Martha Winfield, and Betty Cherry.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Linda Hashaw and husband, Randal of Batson,Tx, Debbie Taylor and husband, Buck of Thicket, Tx; daughter in law, Linda Largent Walton of Mississippi; grandchildren, Lindsay Aragon and husband, Daniel of Mt. Belvieu, TX, Dustin Hashaw of Batson,Tx, Lauren Hashaw of Batson,Tx, Hunter Burnett and wife, Emily of Dayton,Tx, Victoria Sellers and fiance, Jason Anderson, Kaylin Taylor and husband, Dusty of Batson,Tx, and Brennan Largent of MS; great grandchildren, Addison Aragon, Abriana Aragon, Laken Sellers, Kalyx Burnett, Maddox Burnett, Reagan Taylor, and Kennedy Taylor; and a host of loving family and friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church in Batson,Tx. A service of remembrance will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Guedry Cemetery in Batson,Tx with Reverend Carlton Bailey officiating.

Honoring Mr. Largent as pallbearers will be Dustin Hashaw, Hunter Burnett, Dusty Taylor, Daniel Aragon, Jason Anderson, and Robert Caskey.

