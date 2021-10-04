Lawrence (Bo) Travis Whitehead, Jr., 63, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021. He was born on Saturday, December 7, 1957, in Cleburne, Texas.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his children, Danny Joe Whitehead and his daughter Holly Ann; and Jeremy Dwayne Whitehead.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Jackie Whitehead; children, Stephanie Harmon and her children, Isaiah Sewell and his daughter, LaNiyah Rivera, Destiny Thompson, and Daelyn Thompson; Randy Harmon and son Witten Harmon; parents, Lawrence Travis Sr. and Mary June (Holbrook) Whitehead; brothers, Douglas Whitehead, Tommy Whitehead and wife Missy, and John Whitehead; sisters, Kathy Whitehead, Mary Elizabeth Thibodeaux and husband Preston, Melinda Hoover and husband Danny, and Tammy Mullins and husband Blake; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Lawrence (Bo) Travis Whitehead will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lawrence “Bo”, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

