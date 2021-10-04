Jessica Kaye Sanders, 49, of Splendora, Texas was called to her Heavenly home on Friday, October 1, 2021. She was born on Wednesday, August 2, 1972, in Cleveland, Texas. Jessica was preceded in death by her father, James N. “Sandy” Sanders, Granny, Jessie Mae Hayden, Pa Pa, Jerry E. Hayden, father-in-law, Douglas Goines, mother-in-law, Ella Goines, grandmother, Thelma J. Sanders, grandfather, Roscoe Sanders, Aunt, Vera L. Schulze; Uncles, Thurman A Hayden, Jerry W. “Doodle” Hayden, and Jerry Sanders, and niece, Tamara Faye Shippey. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Douglas M. Goines II, mother, Delores Hayden – Aden, step-father, David Aden, twin sister, Monica Enloe, two beloved children she called her own, Hayden J. Enloe and Elizabeth N. Enloe; step-sisters, Cheryl Garcia, Carol “Bobby Jo” Shippey, Monica Caldwell, and Katrice Aden; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Funeral Services for Jessica will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 11:00 am. Interment for Jessica will immediately follow at Morgan Cemetery. Barry Welch officiating.

Pallbearers for the service will be Juan Aranda, Buck Clendennen, Jessie Wayne Hayden, Donald Schulze, Steven Schulze, and Clint Wilkinson, Jr.

Honorary pallbearers will be Rowdy Hayden, Sonny Prestridge, David Riley, and Clinton Wilkinson, Sr.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jessica, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

