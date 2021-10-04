LCSO appoints veteran staff to oversee jail, training division

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office has promoted staff members to key positions in the jail and the LCSO training division. The promotions were made on Friday, Oct. 1, by Sheriff Bobby Rader.

Sgt. Ann Marie Mitchell, who previously was the Training Division Coordinator, is now the new administrator over the county jail. Working with Mitchell within the administrative ranks of the jail is Capt. John Bennett, who was previous a patrol sergeant.

Heading up the Training Division now is John Headrick, a former deputy and veteran peace officer. All three of those promoted have a host of experience in their respective new fields.

Mitchell has 13 years of law enforcement experience and is a retired U.S. Army Military Police officer. In addition to holding a Master Peace Officer certification, with many hours of school in Inmate Rights and Privileges, Mental Health and Jail Liability, she also has a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Mary Hardin-Baylor University.

“Through teamwork I hope to provide a safe and efficient work environment for the staff and a safe place for inmate rehabilitation. I have spent many years in the military leading soldiers and I hope to utilize the knowledge I have gained to better serve my staff, the sheriff’s office and my community,” Mitchell said.

Bennett started his career in law enforcement at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice when he was just 18 years old, working as a correctional officer in low, medium and high custody institutions. Near the end of his career with TDCJ, he was assigned to Death Row at the Polansky Unit in Livingston. In addition to being a certified instructor through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE), Bennett is a S.W.A.T. operator and a less-than-lethal instructor. His background and qualifications will help ensure that people who come into the facility will be treated fairly and with dignity.

Rounding out these new appointments is John Headrick who most recently has served as an LCSO reserve deputy. Cpl. Headrick is a Dayton native with over 30 years of law enforcement experience and served five years as Dayton police chief until his retirement. He also is a Dayton City Councilman. As head of the Training Division, Headrick will be responsible for keeping up and maintaining the State’s training and hiring requirements for both peace officers and correctional officers.

Sheriff Rader says he is pleased to have made these promotions.

“I have had the opportunity to observe the work ethics of Ann Marie Mitchell, John Bennet and John Headrick for many years. Their dedication to their job and the professionalism they display was the main reason that I have asked them to step in and take positions that are very important to the success of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the Liberty County Jail. All three of them have ‘hit the ground running’. The enthusiasm they have for their job inspires others. I count each of them a blessing and I look forward to working with each of them,” Rader said.

