The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 2, 2021:

Buxton, Samantha Rene – Assault Peace Officer/Judge

Larson, Britteny Nicole – Public Intoxication

Boyte, Forrest Ray – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Hernandez, Steven – No Driver’s License When Unlicensed

Priestly, Sonny Wayne – Public Intoxication

Lubbeck, Isaiah Issac – Public Intoxication

Gates, Orville Douglas Jr. – Criminal Trespass

