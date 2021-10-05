Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 3, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 3, 2021:
- Cook, Stormi Gail – Evading Arrest or Detention, Hold for San Jacinto County-Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
- Semien, Tarashia Tershae – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Pearson, Heather Spring – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Barnhart, Megan Lynn – Interfering With Public Duties
- Ortega, Maria Guadalupe – Burglary of a Habitation
- Hernandez-Deanda, Agustin Yonatan – Deadly Conduct and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (no mugshot)