Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 3, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 3, 2021:

  • Cook, Stormi Gail – Evading Arrest or Detention, Hold for San Jacinto County-Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
  • Semien, Tarashia Tershae – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Pearson, Heather Spring – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Barnhart, Megan Lynn – Interfering With Public Duties
  • Ortega, Maria Guadalupe – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Hernandez-Deanda, Agustin Yonatan – Deadly Conduct and Hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (no mugshot)
  • Barnhart, Megan Lynn
  • Cook, Stormi Gail
  • Ortega, Maria Guadalupe
  • Pearson, Heather Spring
  • Simien, Tarashaia Tershae

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.