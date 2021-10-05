Drucilla Rose Shrode, 77, of Humble, Texas passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021. She was born on Tuesday, August 1, 1944, in Atlanta, Georgia to Larry Cantrell and Clara Maxwell Cantrell, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Drucilla was also preceded in death by her husband, David Shrode, brother, Malcolm Robertson, aunt, Ruth Moore, dad, Morris Robertson, and great-granddaughter, Teddi Johnson.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Billy Johnson and wife Japlynn; daughter, Wendy Drabbant and husband Frank; bonus daughter, Debbie Sanon; brothers, Joe Cantrell, Pete O’ Briant and wife Sondra; sisters, Gloria Sharp and husband William, Carolyn Marek and husband Tom; grandchildren, Randall Johnson, Kristian Holley and husband Brandon, Randy Kroner and wife Kaitlin, Amberlye Slider and husband Matt, Orion Rasberry, Cody Drabbant, Cody Keith and wife Cassie, Christopher Fischer and husband Cole, Tylor Rasberry and wife Erin, and Matthew Drabbant; great grandchildren, Destini, Braden, Daniel, Dakota, Aaron, Easton, Brice, Payton, Avalynn, Khloe, Collette, Bailee, and Raelynn; bonus grandchildren, Inti and Michael; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

A Memorial Service for Drucilla will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Neal Funeral Home at 6:00 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Drucilla Rose (Cantrell) Shrode, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

