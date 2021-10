The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 4, 2021:

Payton, Roy Dale – Public Intoxication

Avilez, Angel Jr. – Assault

Warhol, Craig – Driving While License Invalid

Arredondo, Marcos Aaron – Possession of Marijuana

Depina, Samuel Ferrerio – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Campos, Armando – Illegal Dumping/Littering

Arredondo, Marcos Aaron

Avilez, Angel Jr.

Campos, Armando

Depina, Samuel Ferrerio

Payton, Roy Dale

Share this: Twitter

Facebook