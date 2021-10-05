James “Jimmy” Roy Taylor, 69, of Hardin, Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Houston Methodist San Jacinto Hospital in Baytown, Tx. Mr. Taylor was born on January 14, 1952, in Liberty, TX to Lee Charles Taylor and Laura Ann Abel. Mr. Taylor was a rancher and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Lee Charles Taylor & Laura Ann Abel of Daisetta, Tx; his son, James “Trint” Taylor of Batson, Tx; brother, Garland Taylor and wife Brenda of Hardin, Tx; sisters, Darnell Taylor Shaw and husband Ray of Hemphill,Tx and Brenda Fondon of Daisetta, Tx; grandson, James Hayden Taylor; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of loving and caring friends.

A gathering of family friends will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Faith & Family Chapel from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. A graveside service of remembrance will be held Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Brett Ranch Cemetery at 11:00 A.M.

Honoring Mr. Taylor as pallbearers are Jerry Fregia, David Fregia, Josh Worthy, Brent McManus, Josh Creel, and Granville Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be John Brett, Glen Beasley, Mike Potetz, Richey Hargraves, Charles “Lupe” Haynie, Darel Quinn, and Rody Woolls.

