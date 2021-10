Mia Melayne Nugent-Riley, 49, of Baytown passed away on October 2, 2021. Mia was born February 4, 1972 in Indiana to parents William Menard and Marcia Sedwick Menard.

Service for Mia will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton with Rev. Howie Howeth officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, October 11, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Pace-Stancil.

