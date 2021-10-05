Shirley Joyce McGuire, age 79, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021. She was born April 7, 1942, in Fostoria, Texas to parents Elmer Francis Beshears and Helen Ruth Beshears who preceded her in death along with Lynda McShan and Regina Kay Beshears.

Survivors include her husband, Carroll Eugene McGuire; daughters, Karen Faye McGuire, Kimberly Morales, and Janet McGuire; sons, Ronald McGuire and Christopher Morales; sister, Dianne Jernigen; brother, Garland Wayne Beshears; grandchildren, Ryan McGuire and Madeline Morales; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Morgan Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

