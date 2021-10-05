Bryant Elvin Markham, age 84, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021. He was born June 25, 1937 in Tyler, Texas to parents Johnnie and James Markham who preceded him in death along with his daughter, Brenda Markham; great-granddaughter, Raylyn K.R. Nugent; sisters, Sue Hancock and Lena Markham; and brother, Larry Markham.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Markham; daughter, Vickie Prince and husband Dennis; sons, Bryant Markham, Paul Markham, and Johnathan Markham; sisters, Judy Gilmore and Patricia Joyce Herringsen; brother, Victor Markham; grandchildren, Rene Nugent and husband James, Patricia Jean Markham, Randi-Jo Markham, Terry Wood, Jr., Shaun Wood, Trevor Hill, and Charity Hill; great-grandchildren, Courage Wood, Kylie Wood, James Wood, Paisley Hill, Everly Hill, Dalton Nugent, Koltan Nugent, Juniper Walters, Kaedon Brazzell, Anthony Long, Alyssa Long, Justyn Remidios, Blandon Lee, Serenity Page, Elizabeth Markham, and Kaye Lynn Markham; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at Cline Prairie Cemetery, Huntsville, Texas.

