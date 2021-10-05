New flagpole dedicated at San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office

The Boy Scouts of America Troop 845, accompanied by Cub Scout Pack 845 of Coldspring, Texas, participated in the dedication of a newly installed flag pole at the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Oct. 4.

In attendance were several members of the Sheriff’s Office, Coldspring Volunteer Fire Department firefighters and guests.

Scout Leader Fernando Preciado spoke at the dedication, saying everyone knows what the flag looks like, but “a lot of people do not understand the symbolism in what each part represents and the patriotism and honor of being a Cub Scout.”

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said, “What an honor it is to see such a good group of Scouts taking part in this ceremony,” adding that he could relate to “being a cub scout as a young boy himself.”

Throughout the year, Scouts also help retire old flags and volunteer with service projects in the community. They are accepting new applications for Scouts through the end of October. If interested in joining Scouts, please come to one of the weekly meetings at Coldspring United Methodist Church.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers and members of the sheriff’s office stand alongside a new flagpole outside the SJCSO headquarters in Coldspring.

The Troop meets Mondays at 7 p.m. and the Pack (for grades first through sixth grade) meets on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

After the ceremony, Sheriff Capers express gratitude for the new flag pole that was donated to the sheriff’s office by Mr. and Mrs. Jesse McNorton of Cleveland Texas.

Chief Tim Kean and Sheriff Greg Capers with the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office are pictured.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

