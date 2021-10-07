Dayton students visit FUMC pumpkin patch to celebrate fall

Kindergarten students from Stephen F. Austin Elementary in Dayton took a field trip to First United Methodist Church’s pumpkin patch recently where they enjoyed story time and music, and then shopped for pumpkins they could take home.

“Fall is my favorite time of the year and the perfect season to visit the pumpkin patch with our kindergarten students,” said SFA Principal Atiya Wortham. “This has become an annual tradition for our teachers and students, and they look forward to it every year. Seeing our students get so excited about the pumpkin patch makes it all worth it.”

The FUMC pumpkin patch has become a fall favorite for residents of Liberty County. The pumpkins arrived in late September and will be sold through Halloween, or while supplies last. The pumpkin patch is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

SFA students listen to a story at the Dayton FUMC pumpkin patch.

The pumpkin patch is located in a field behind FUMC’s Education Center and is a fundraiser for community outreach projects. Prices on the pumpkins vary with small ones for $1 and larger ones selling for $20.

First United Methodist Church is located at 106 S. Cleveland St., Dayton. For more information, call 936-258-8021.

