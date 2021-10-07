Liberty chamber announces name change

The Liberty-Dayton Chamber of Commerce would like to formally announce their name change to Liberty County Chamber of Commerce. The new name change allows the Chamber to be inclusive of all areas of Liberty County.

The Chamber announcement reads, “The goal of the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce is to provide a role in supporting the greater Liberty County Area. The Chamber will offer an opportunity for local businesses to connect with city officials, local leaders, and the larger community. We hope to engage local individuals and companies to learn how the Chamber can help grow your business, encourage leadership and build a better society.

“The history of our Chamber is essential to note. At the turn of the century, one idea in vogue was for merchants to organize to improve their business and community. The spirit of systematized boosterism became quite popular. Liberty area citizens adopted this idea, establishing their Board of Trade on March 14, 1903.”

On March 25, 1977, at the Dayton High School under the banner “United for Progress,” the Liberty and Dayton Chambers merged their organizations at the first annual meeting and banquet of the Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. On Aug. 29, 1978, the Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce began their annual fall event to honor Liberty, Dayton, Devers, and Hardin school teachers.

In February 1998, the Chamber moved to their new offices (and present location) at 1801 Trinity Street in Liberty.

“In September 2021, we will turn the page to a new chapter, as the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce where we look forward to being a big part of the Liberty County chamber history. As we move forward, we will strive to bring small business and community together,” the chamber statement continues.

