Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 5, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 5, 2021:

Fowler, Stephanie Lynn – Criminal Mischief and Burglary of a Building

Perez, Edgardo Estrada – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Rodriguez, Jose Armando – Possession of Marijuana

Rawson, Bruce Allen – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction

Hayden, Charles Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)

Herren, Toby Ray – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

West, Charles Anton – Racing on Highway

