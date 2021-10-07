Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 5, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 5, 2021:
- Fowler, Stephanie Lynn – Criminal Mischief and Burglary of a Building
- Perez, Edgardo Estrada – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Rodriguez, Jose Armando – Possession of Marijuana
- Rawson, Bruce Allen – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction
- Hayden, Charles Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
- Herren, Toby Ray – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- West, Charles Anton – Racing on Highway