Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 5, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 5, 2021:

  • Fowler, Stephanie Lynn – Criminal Mischief and Burglary of a Building
  • Perez, Edgardo Estrada – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Rodriguez, Jose Armando – Possession of Marijuana
  • Rawson, Bruce Allen – Driving While License Invalid with previous conviction
  • Hayden, Charles Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance (two counts)
  • Herren, Toby Ray – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • West, Charles Anton – Racing on Highway
