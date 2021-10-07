Nancy Margaret Kring, 72, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021. She was born on Thursday, September 22, 1949 in Longview, Texas to Lawrence Barnes and Myrtle Barnes, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Nancy was also preceded in death by her step-son, Scott Nixon and aunt, Mertie Barnes. Nancy graduated from Stephen F Austin University with a bachelors degree in 1970 and work for 36 years as an executive for insurance companies and retired as an executive vice president from Gallagher Insurance, Co.

She had a great love for needlepoint and shopping on Amazon. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 37 years, Bill Nixon; son, Troy Nixon; granddaughters, Valerie Nixon, and Emma Hacker; and her cat Baby; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

A celebration of life is being planned and the details will be shared with family and friends soon. Contribution in Nancy’s memory can be made to Houston Hospice 1905 Haltom Boulevard, Houston Tx., 77030.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nancy Margaret (Barnes) Kring, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

