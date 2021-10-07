Odilia “Dee” Rich, 80, of Dayton, passed away October 5, 2021, in Dayton. Dee was born May 9, 1941, in Pointe a’la Hache, Louisiana to parents Anthony LaChute, Sr. and Mary Pellagalle LaChute.

Dee had lived 59 years in the Kenefick and Dayton area. She was a former resident of New Orleans. Dee was a member of Kenefick Southern Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. She previously had worked at Little Scholar’s Academy Daycare. One of Dee’s hobbies was oil painting. She loved her family and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents and all her siblings. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gary Rich; son, Gary Rich, Jr. and wife Tanya; daughter, Tina Votaw and husband Richard; six grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Services for Odilia “Dee” Rich will be at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel, Dayton. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton under the direction of Pace-Stancil.

