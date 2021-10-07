Willeford Norris Taff, Jr. “Coach”, age 62 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He was born June 21, 1959, in Houston, Texas to parents Willeford Norris Taff, Sr. and Mary Jane Taff who preceded him in death.

Coach was a graduate of Cleveland High School and Sam Houston State University. He was a dedicated coach and teacher who loved all sports, but his passion was football. He was a man of God who loved church on Sunday and coaching high school football on Friday nights. Norris and Julie married on August 8, 2009, in Tomball, Texas then later called home in Rayburn at the farmhouse. He was a loving husband, father, brother, friend, coach, mentor, and teacher. Norris’ legacy will live on. “Well done thou good and faithful servant.” Matthew 25:21

Survivors include his wife, Julie Taff; sons, Willeford Norris Taff, III, Zach Gerrans, and DeVante Mays; daughter, Amber Jewel Taff; brother, Michael Taff; sisters, Brenda Gardner, Janie Prather, and Allison Taff; nephews, Michael Prather and Alan Prather; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park, Cleveland, Texas.

