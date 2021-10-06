Shooting under investigation in Cleveland

A Tuesday night shooting in Cleveland sent one male to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, around 9:30 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call about a male subject who had been shot in the 400 block of North Holly St.

The location was later determined to be just south of FM 787.

Cleveland police officers arrived on the scene shortly after being dispatched and reportedly found a 36-year-old male lying in distress in the driveway of his home.

According to Broussard, the male had what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his right side lower abdomen.

Allegiance EMS and Cleveland Fire Department were immediately summoned and provided assistance to the male gunshot victim. The victim was later flown by Life Flight to the medical center in Houston.

Detectives with the Cleveland Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking anyone who may have any information in reference to this case to contact the Cleveland Police Department at 281-592-2622, or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-392-7867. All callers will remain anonymous.

