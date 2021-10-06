Released on bond, Liberty County murder suspect now charged with second felony crime

Authorities in Liberty County have arrested a murder suspect who is out on bond for a March 2020 shooting death in the Montibello Subdivision south of Plum Grove.

Samuel Ferrerio Depina, 18, of Kingwood, the accused gunman in the murder, was arrested for a second, unrelated charge of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity on Oct. 4.

According to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, the new charge against Depina is not related to the murder and has to do with contraband items at the county jail, though Knox could not say exactly what items Depina is alleged to have smuggled into the jail.

Following the second arrest, Knox said that Depina was brought before a magistrate and given a second bond. He has since posted bond and been released. His bond information for the new charge is not posted on the jail website. However, the information shows that Depina posted a $1 million bond after his March 2020 arrest.

In his arrest from March 2020, Depina is accused of killing Aiden Walker. Earlier reports of the murder suggest that theft may have been the motive of the shooting. The murder took place inside a home on CR 2557 in the Montibello Subdivision. The victim reported the shooting to authorities before dying while still connected to the 911 dispatcher. Two other persons were charged in the murder case and are awaiting trial.

To see the previous articles about that case, click the link below:

