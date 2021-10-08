Dayton’s Memorial Mile tree project takes root

The first half of a 250-tree project is being installed along US 90 west of Dayton. The crepe myrtle trees are part of the City of Dayton and the Dayton Enhancement Committee’s Memorial Mile Phase II. The first phase of the Memorial Mile project runs along US 90 to the city limits east of the City of Dayton.

The beautification is being funded entirely through donations of $100 per tree.

“This has no taxpayer money involved except through what they donate. The trees are being planted by Precision Lawns of Dayton. The money we raise goes directly for the cost of the tree and Precision Lawn does not make any money off this project either,” said Susan Simmons, DEC member.

The project is four years in the making, she explained, as approvals from the Texas Department of Transportation delayed it for three years.

“It was always my dream to do this project. John, my late husband, is the one who headed up the committee for the first segment years ago, along with County Judge Jay Knight,” Simmons said. John Simmons served on the Dayton City Council for a number of years as did Knight, who originally designed Phase I of the Memorial Mile.

Unlike the first segment, the second one will not be planted in a serpentine pattern. New rules through TxDOT require that they be planted in a straight line, she said.

The trees that were picked for the project will bloom next spring in colors of white and purple, a nod to the school colors for Dayton ISD.

With 125 trees left to be planted, Simmons said there is still time for residents, businesses, churches and organizations to participate. Donations made me made as honorariums and memoriams.

For questions, call Simmons at 713-628-1510 or send a completed form to Susan Simmons, 1204 N. Main St., Dayton, Texas 77535. The form may be downloaded here: https://www.cityofdaytontx.com/home/showpublisheddocument/1284/637624032761970000

