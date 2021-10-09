Peggy LaVerne Smith, age 77, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Monday, October 4, 2021. She was born August 20, 1944, in Logansport, Louisiana to parents Lowell Johnnie and Verna Mildred Gentry Jolley who preceded her in death along with her husband, John Lane Edward Smith Sr.; son, John Smith, Jr.; sisters, Nadine Jolley and Billie Emery; and brothers, Lowell G. Jolley, Kenneth Jolley, and Joe Jolley.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Ann Siegler, Kristina LaVerna Lynch and husband Russell ; son, Christopher Paul Smith and wife Charlene; sister, Sheila Jane Barnes and husband Russell; grandchildren, Dustin Siegler, Nicole Smith, Kaitlin Hickman and fiancé Brandon West, Katherine Hickman and fiancé Donovan Currie, Kourtney Lynch, Kain Lynch, Kaitlynn Lynch, Rhiannon Lynch, Arian Smith, and Justin Smith; great-grandchildren, Jace Smith, Jayden Siegler, Dallen Siegler, Stetson Siegler, and Annie Siegler; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas.

