Carl B. Greene, age 78 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Monday, October 4, 2021. He was born August 7, 1943 in Tennessee to parents Earnest Greene and Irene Dillaha who preceded him in death along with his mother-in-law, Liza McWilliams; son, Buddy Simpson; brothers, Thomas Graham and Alexander Graham; and sister, Ruby McMahon.

Survivors include his wife, Arnette Greene; daughters, Sis Greene, Karrie Hill, and Melinda Simpson; sons, Bryan Greene and Adam Greene; sisters, Kay Sallas, Linda Kight, Shirley Graham, and Edna Graham; grandchildren, Scott, Luke, Dylan, Shawn, Brogan, Kaethe, Niklos, Michael, Jr., Jeffery, William, and Kara; along with five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

