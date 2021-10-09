William Lafayette Menard, 69, of Dayton, passed away October 4, 2021, in Kingwood, Texas. William was born July 2, 1952 in Hamilton County, Indiana to parents, Juan Carlos Menard and Francis Tharp Menard.

William had resided in Dayton for 40 years and was a former resident of Indiana. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed competition shooting. He also raced cars when he was young.

William is preceded in death by his father; his wife, Marcia Menard; daughter, Mia Nugent-Riley and brother, Lyle Menard. He is survived by his son, Shawn Menard; mother, Francis Jeanette Menard; grandchildren, Ryan Nugent, Katelyn Menard and Jayden Menard; brother, Rex Menard; sisters, Paulette Stubbs and Marilyn Menard; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Service for William will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel, Dayton. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, October 11, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

