Elma Gladys Leonardt, age 91 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021. She was born November 10, 1929, in Ida Grove, Iowa to parents Burley and Edna Butler who preceded her in death along with her son, Daniel Leonardt; sisters, Aberta Kirby, Velma Haley, and Berlina Emmrich; brothers, Haskel Butler and Roy Butler; and grandson, Michael Leonardt.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel Leonardt; daughters: Sonja Comeaux and Ruth Zabodyn; sons, Tim Leonardt and David Leonardt; grandchildren, Timothy Leonardt, Lauren Leonardt, Kurt Leonardt, Scott Leonardt, Matthew Leonardt, Brett Leonardt, Ben Riggs, Anthony Riggs, Ashley Hopkins, Eric Comeaux, and Rebekah Jeske; great-grandchildren, Ayden Leonardt, Vincent Leonardt, Serenity Vesely, Sage Vesely, Austin Riggs, Bentley Riggs, Katie Riggs, Skylar Comeaux, Drake Jeske, Graham Hopkins, and Elliott Hopkins; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, October 11, 2021, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

