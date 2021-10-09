Mary Frances Coker, age 73 of Hull, Texas passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at her residence. Mary was born on April 30, 1948 in Dayton, Texas to parents Glen Edward Gartner and Ada Smith Gartner.

Mary was a fun-loving person with a heart as big as the Texas sky. She loved the simple things in life; wildflowers, birds, nature, animals and spending time with her family. She enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. She was kind, loving and generous. She loved the Lord and worshipped him daily as she sang hymns. She liked angels and crosses; little reminders of her faith that helped keep her strong. Mary loved her family but especially her grandchildren. She will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband Charles Alton Coker; brother Glenn Edward Gartner, Jr.; sister Vera Tipton; sister Alberta LeNormand; brother Howard Gartner; and brother Larry Gartner. She leaves behind to cherish her memory son Charles Michael Coker and wife Teri Ann; daughter Pamela Dawn Coker; sisters Anita Cook and Darlene Teel; grandchildren Morgan Coker, Christan Dennis and husband Andrew, Mary Elizabeth Smith and husband Aaron, Baylee Ann Coker, Jasper Kubala, Tyler Kubala, Dallas Kubala, Taylor Kubala, Bethany Kubala; great-grandchildren Emberly Dennis, Asher Smith, Lindsie Kubala, Brooke Kubala and Lincoln Kubala. In addition, she leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 5-8 PM, Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral services will be held 10 AM the following day, Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Allison’s with Pastor Lonnie Jordan officiating. Burial and committal will immediately follow at Oakdale Cemetery in Daisetta.

