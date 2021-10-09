Wanda Primrose, of Moss Hill 72, was called to her eternal resting place on October 5, 2021, in Conroe TX. She entered this world on March 12, 1949, in Houston, TX. She was born to Precley McKinzy Sims and Mary Dela McMillian. Wanda was a homemaker and had lived in Moss Hill for over 51 years. She was a devoted Christian woman and a member of the Lighthouse Church of Moss Hill.

Mrs. Primrose is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Freddie Sims and Odis George Smith; sisters, Mary Irene Luker and Doris Laverne; and great-grandchild, Abby Mae Ritter.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Carl Primrose of Moss Hill, Tx; sons, Carl Lee Primrose of Moss Hill, Tx and Brian Allen Primrose of Crosby, Tx; daughter, Annette Risch of Hardin, Tx; brother, David Sims; grandchildren, 7; great-grandchildren, 3; and a host of loving family and friends.

