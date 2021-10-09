Michael Anthony Lucia, 52, of Willis, Texas passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021. He was born on Sunday, April 27, 1969, in California to Gerald Wallace Lucia and Carol Ann (Quick) Lucia, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Michael was also preceded in death by his brother, Russell Allen Lucia.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Donna Dixon; three children, Jackson Lucia, Levi Lucia, and Kayla; brothers, Daniel Lucia and wife Lindsy and their son Kevin, Pat Lucia, and John Lucia; sister, Penny Lucia; mother of his children, Stacy Whitten-Lucia; nieces, Samantha Reynoso and husband Tony and their children Alivia, Evelynn, Ariel, and Anthony, Rose Mary Lucia and her son Izak Daniel Lucia; 3 grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

