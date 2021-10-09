On February 18, 1939, Dorothy Faye Franks was born in Goodrich, Texas to Willie and Elmira Franks, Sr. She was the second of eight children. At an early age her family relocated to Cleveland, Texas, where Dorothy received her education and graduated from Douglas High School.

Dorothy has always been a hard worker. One of her first jobs was shining shoes with her oldest brother “Son” who affectionately called her “Punkin”. She continued her education and graduated from Cleveland School of Vocational Nursing as an L.V.N. on January 23, 1967. She loved nursing; her passion was surgery. Where she would stand her ground, with many doctors, when she knew she was right. Dorothy was also an active member of the Progressive Women’s club, where she served as the vice president. During her high school years, she met and fell in love with Bobby Brown. On Saturday, January 25, 1958, he drove her to Coldspring, Texas, and paid $10.00 at the courthouse for them to be married. Dorothy always said she was not a $10.00 woman, but Bobby felt he got a good deal for 63 years. Dorothy was more than a wife, she was her husband’s business partner working along side him in their logging and lumber company. To this union three beautiful children were born, Robert Dave, Ronald, and Alisa. Dorothy will always be remembered as a loving wife and mother. Family was very important to her. She not only cared for her children and grandchildren, but also her siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and anyone she knew who was in need. Many have expressed that they will never forget the special relationship they had with her and what she instilled in them while they were growing up.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie Franks, Sr. and Elmira Randolph Franks; her sons, Robert Dave Brown, Jr. and Ronald David Brown. Her brothers Willie Franks, Jr., Edka Lee Franks, Anthony Franks, and her dear sister Bertha Mae Johnson. She leaves to cherish her memories, her Husband, Robert “Bobby” Brown; daughter Alisa Coleman (John III); daughter in law, Patricia Brown; her siblings Arthur Lee Franks (Ruth), Robert Earl Franks, and beloved sister,

Florida McGowen (Murlyn, Sr.). Her grandchildren, Alicia Nicole Johnson (Cameron), Ryan David Brown, John Coleman, IV (Desirea); one great-grandchild, Jai Coleman, special friend Valerie McClendon; Special In-laws Rosie Coleman and family; along with a host of other family members and friends.

