The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 6, 2021:

Champion, Cody Lee – Racing on Highway

Hendry, David Alan – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Gumms, Morice Clerance – Theft of Property

Ford, Kendael Latrail – Parole Violation

Abernathy, Joshua Wayne – Criminal Trespass and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

