Gregory George Silva, III, age 52 of Houston, Texas peacefully left for his Heavenly home October 5, 2021. He was born in Houston, Texas April 5, 1969 to parents Gregory George Silva, Jr. from Cleveland, TX and Mary Helen Largent Silva from Conroe, TX.

He is survived by his wife, Mawi Silva; parents, Gregory George Silva, Jr. and Mary Helen Largent Silva, Sugar Land, TX; grandfather, Carl Payne, Dayton, TX; sister, Natalie Silva Gentry, Houston, TX; and niece and nephews, Abigail & Brett Fisher and Michael (Beau) Gentry, Houston, TX; aunt, Delores Boyett, Cleveland, TX; cousins, Shanda Boyett and her family in Seattle, WA, Courtney & James Potter, Conroe, TX and Brooke Boyett, Houston, TX. He leaves behind numerous other relatives and friends here in Texas as well as an extended family in his beloved Providence of Surigao del Sur, Philippines. We will all miss his sense of humor and kind heart.

Grave side services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 11, 2021, at Montague Cemetery, Cleveland, TX. A memorial service will be held at 12:30, Monday, October 11, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Cleveland, TX.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Texas Children’s Hospital or the charity of your choice.

Revelations 21:4.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

