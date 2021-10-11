Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 9, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 9, 2021:

Hebert, Shawn Kristopher – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Disregarding Stop Sign and Speeding

Lawson, Ricky Wayne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Chachere, Brian Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Martinez, Jorge Delgado – Driving While Intoxicated

Jackson, Larry Jr. – No Driver’s License

Grubbs, Jackie Jr. – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Tampering With Governmental Document

Cerda, James Jr. – Hold for Harris County-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Hold for Harris County-Theft of Property with previous conviction

Grisham, Andrew Lynn – Evading Arrest or Detention

Durio, Jarrot Markque – Assault/Family Violence

Hernandez, Jessie – Driving While License Invalid

