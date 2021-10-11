Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 9, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 9, 2021:

  • Hebert, Shawn Kristopher – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Disregarding Stop Sign and Speeding
  • Lawson, Ricky Wayne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Chachere, Brian Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Martinez, Jorge Delgado – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Jackson, Larry Jr. – No Driver’s License
  • Grubbs, Jackie Jr. – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Tampering With Governmental Document
  • Cerda, James Jr. – Hold for Harris County-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Hold for Harris County-Theft of Property with previous conviction
  • Grisham, Andrew Lynn – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Durio, Jarrot Markque – Assault/Family Violence
  • Hernandez, Jessie – Driving While License Invalid
