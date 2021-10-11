Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 9, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 9, 2021:
- Hebert, Shawn Kristopher – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Disregarding Stop Sign and Speeding
- Lawson, Ricky Wayne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Chachere, Brian Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Martinez, Jorge Delgado – Driving While Intoxicated
- Jackson, Larry Jr. – No Driver’s License
- Grubbs, Jackie Jr. – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Tampering With Governmental Document
- Cerda, James Jr. – Hold for Harris County-Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Hold for Harris County-Theft of Property with previous conviction
- Grisham, Andrew Lynn – Evading Arrest or Detention
- Durio, Jarrot Markque – Assault/Family Violence
- Hernandez, Jessie – Driving While License Invalid