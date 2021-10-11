Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 8, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 8, 2021:

  • Delahoussaye, Charles Trent – Silent or Abusive 911 Calls
  • Barrera, Rodrigo – Theft of Property
  • Kindred, Tiffany Ann – Theft of Property
  • Thompson, Gary Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Tullous, Tara Marie – Bond Forfeiture-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Thompson, Joshua Alan – Criminal Mischief
  • Pickett, Dunta Dewayne – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Lara, Joshua – Criminal Trespass
  • Hines, NL II – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Rose, Careen Sherouse Jr. – Violation of Bond or Protective Order
