Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 8, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 8, 2021:

Delahoussaye, Charles Trent – Silent or Abusive 911 Calls

Barrera, Rodrigo – Theft of Property

Kindred, Tiffany Ann – Theft of Property

Thompson, Gary Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated

Tullous, Tara Marie – Bond Forfeiture-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Thompson, Joshua Alan – Criminal Mischief

Pickett, Dunta Dewayne – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Lara, Joshua – Criminal Trespass

Hines, NL II – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Rose, Careen Sherouse Jr. – Violation of Bond or Protective Order

