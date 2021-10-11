Jose Joel Gonzalez, 23, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. He was born on Tuesday, October 6, 1998, in Cleveland, Texas.

Jose was preceded in death by his sisters, Mirella and Rebeca Gonzalez. Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Bernadino Gonzalez and Yolanda Muños; brother, Ricardo Gonzalez and wife Nicolasa Torres; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

A graveside service for Jose will take place at Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Garden on Monday, October 11, 2021 at 3:00 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

