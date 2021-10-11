Margaretha Lorraine Achord, 76, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. She was born on Friday, October 5, 1945, in Port Arthur, Texas to Cecil Bullock and Emelda Bullock, both of whom have preceded her in death. Margaretha was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Achord Jr., brother, Cecil Bullock, and sister, Reva Bullock-Johnson.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving grandchildren, Jenifer Brooks and husband David, and Patrick Allen Choate, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Stephanie, David, Jr. and Tara; 11 great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Margaretha will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for Margaretha will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. Interment for Margaretha will immediately follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

