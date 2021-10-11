Airon Arnoldo Gonzalez, 38, of Humble, Texas passed away on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021. He was born on Monday, September 12, 1983, in Houston, Texas. Airon was preceded in death by his mother, Luz de Maria Castro Quintanilla and brother, Rolando Misael Sanchez.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Juanny Gonzalez; children, Genesis Gonzalez, and Nicholas Gonzalez; father, Mariano Quintanilla; brothers, Mario Sanchez, Augustin Garcia, Jr.; sisters, Erika Quintanilla, Veronica Quintanilla, Karla Valladares; in-laws, Zenon Beiza and wife Edith, and Joaquina Beiza; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Airon Arnoldo Gonzalez will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, October 16th, 2021, at 10:30 am to 1:00 pm. Funeral service for Airon Arnoldo Gonzalez will be held Saturday, October 16th, 2021, at 1:00 pm.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

