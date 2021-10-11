“I have never liked long goodbyes, and this is going to be no different.”

Betty Jean Boyd was born March 2, 1948, in New Orleans, LA.

Sis. Boyd loved her family and her church family very much. She loved to have hobbies, which included sewing and crocheting. She often said “Help! I have a crocheting devil on me” (in jest, of course). She loved bringing a smile to someone’s face.

She was a member of Faith Tabernacle Church for at least 10 years, traveled with Bro. Boyd for 25 years preaching revivals, and served as Pastor’s wife of two churches, First Pentecostal Church, Purvis, MS and Sulphur, LA.

Her four daughters, Davida Faith Boyd and son David Alexander of Nederland, TX, Lois Hope Orta and husband Fred and her two daughters Natasha Lace and Sabrina Hope of Waco, TX and Virginia Charity Hubnik and husband Larry of Cameron, TX and her son Courtney David and Rebecca Ann McElroy of Pearland, TX and husband Kevin and sons Jasper David, Nathaniel James and Austin Kevin.

Her four daughters, seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren, were her heartthrob.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Rev. David Boyd, her mom Jeannette Yanda of New Orleans, three brothers Jack, Joe, and Thomas Crouch and one sister, Dorothy Tripp of Memphis, TN and is survived by her brother Bill Crouch.

“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:28

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

