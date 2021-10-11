Paul Lee Milburn, 67, of Devers, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at his residence with his wife by his side. He was born on September 2, 1954, in Winfield, Kansas, to the late Albert Lee Milburn and Yvonne Hickey. Paul attended Mercedes High School in Mercedes, Texas, where he participated in their FFA program.

Paul met the love of his life, Nadine Clark at AstroWorld. On July 22, 1978, within a year after meeting, they wed and began their life together as a family. He had been working as a meter reader at HL&P but following their nuptials, he became a meter tester installer journeyman, and a lineman for both residential homes and commercial businesses. Paul then studied and graduated from the University of Houston – Center for Degrees Studies Electrician Program in 1980.

He continued working with HL&P, Reliant, and CenterPoint Energy until his retirement after 42 years of dedicated service in 2014. Since retiring, he and his wife, Nadine, enjoyed traveling throughout East Texas visiting plant swaps, farmer’s markets, and trying various “Mom and Pop” restaurants. He particularly loved a good chicken fried steak.

Paul pursued many interests, some of which included a passion for vegetable gardening, and spending time with his family. When his children were young he was very active in their extracurricular activities including his role as Band Booster President all throughout their school years.

Paul was a loving husband, father, grandpa and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Billy Milburn; and his sister Edna Ruth Allison. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his beloved wife of forty-three years Nadine; his children Brandi Wimberley and husband Aaron of Illinois, and Jonathan Milburn of Washington DC; his grandchildren Micheal, Elijah, Emma Grace, and Graham; his brother Robert Milburn of Mercedes, Texas; his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

It was Paul’s wish to be cremated and to be remembered by all as the kind, loving and funny man that he was.

In lieu of sending flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to the Devers and Hull-Daisetta Volunteer Fire Departments.

