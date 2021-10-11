Stabbing reported in San Jacinto County

A San Jacinto County woman has been charged with Aggravated Assault stemming from a stabbing incident with another woman around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.

The incident was reported to the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office through a 911 call for help. The caller – the female victim named Abigail Tidwell, said she was stabbed several times and thrown out of a vehicle on FM 3278, authorities say.

When deputies responded, they determined that the incident had originally taken place off of Janning Street in Coldspring, just a few miles from where the victim was found. The victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where she was in serious but stable condition. She is expected to make a full recovery.

The other female allegedly involved in the incident is identified as Barbara Ray. She reportedly fled the scene before deputies arrived.

She has since been arrested and was booked into the San Jacinto County Jail. She is charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Her bonds are set at $75,000 for Aggravated Assault and $5,000 for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office continue to investigate the incident. Another arrest is pending.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

