Elizabeth Carleen Coburn, age 62 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Friday, October 8, 2021. She was born May 19, 1959, in Houston, Texas to parents Johnny Graham, Sr. and Barbara Secrest Graham who preceded her in death along with granddaughter, Katelynn Rianna Rhea; and her mother and father-in-law, Doris and Charles Coburn.

She is survived by her husband, Billy Coburn; sons, Buckey Coburn and wife Karla, and Shane Tobin and wife Nicole; daughters, Misty Daniels and husband Jason, Christy Rhea and husband Kenny, Kaycee Coburn, and Heather Grill; brothers, Montie Graham, Johnny Graham, Jr., Tracy Graham, and Stephen Graham; sister, Terri Street; grandchildren, William Michael, Alyssa Hope, Gracey Nicole, Shania, Katie, Easton, Lyla, Zoey, and Allysah Mashae; great grandchildren, Delilah, Raleigh, Raiden, and Ryan; and best friend, Michael Tobin; along with numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel officiated by Pastor Tad Traylor. Interment will follow at Security Cemetery.

