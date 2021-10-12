Jo Ann Broz, 68, of Dayton passed away peacefully at home on October 8, 2021. Jo Ann was born October 9, 1952, in Houston to parents Floyd Norman and Clara Jo Washman Norman.

Jo Ann graduated from Ross S. Sterling High School in 1971. She lived in Pasadena and Houston before she and her husband, Tom moved to Dayton in 1980. She worked for International Freight and Panalpina Company before retiring. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, the Catholic Daughters and she taught Catechism.

Jo Ann was always so proud of her boys and supported them in all their activities especially watching their sporting events. She enjoyed traveling, boating, and fishing. Jo Ann also like reading, watching old black and white movies. Most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Jo Norman. Jo Ann leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 48 years, Tom Broz; her sons, Brian Broz and wife Leslie, Matt Broz, and Cody Broz and wife Morgan; grandchildren, Maci Broz, Talán Broz, Jude Edwards, Harper Broz, and Smith Broz; brothers, Eddie Norman and wife Kay and David Norman and wife Beverly; her life long best friend, Kathy Knight Abner; also numerous nieces, nephews, other friends and relatives.

Service for Jo Ann will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 15, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 12 noon until service time at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery in Eastgate.

