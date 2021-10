Matthew James Brzovskis, age 22 of Baytown, Texas passed away Friday, October 8, 2021. He was born January 25, 1999 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to parents Kerri Ann McDonald and James Anthony Brzovskis. He is preceded in death by his mother.

Survivors include his father, James Brzovskis; stepmom, Lilly Brzovskis; granddad, Anton Brzovskis; aunts, Volly, Linda, and Ericka; uncle, Johnny; and cousins, Danny, Andy, and Brandy.

